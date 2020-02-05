• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have one agenda item scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. in the Hicksville Village Council chambers with general session.

Commissioners are scheduled to meet with Jerry Hayes, the county's economic development director, and Rick Rostorfer of Sherwood Mutual Telephone Association at 10 a.m. to discuss possible development.

Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 10:15 a.m. today.

