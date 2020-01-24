• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners are scheduled to receive an update from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m., hold the fourth quarter investment advisory meeting at 10:30 a.m. and receive a legal update from the county prosecutor's office at 11:30 a.m.

