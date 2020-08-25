• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners are scheduled to receive a maintenance update from Ron Cereghin at 10 a.m. before considering renewal of a bond for the Stuckman Lateral project at 10:30 a.m. and discussing the absentee ballot process with Tonya Wichman and Kim Smith of the county board of elections at 11 a.m.

Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

