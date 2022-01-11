Defiance commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have four agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to receive updates from the county's maintenance supervisor, Ron Cereghin, at 10 a.m.; Dog Warden Randy Vogel at 10:30 a.m.; Lisa Weaner of the Fort Defiance Humane Society at 11 a.m.; and the county's apiary inspector, Jamie Walters, at 11:30 a.m.

