Defiance County commissioners have four agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to receive their regular update from Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m. before holding 2022 budget discussions with Clerk of Courts Amy Galbraith at 2 p.m., Auditor Jill Little at 2:30 p.m. and Juvenile/Probate Judge Jeff Strausbaugh at 3 p.m.

