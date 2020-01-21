• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general discussion.

Commissioners are scheduled to receive updates from the county's soil and water conservation office at 10 a.m., wastewater operations at 10:30 a.m., economic development office at 11 a.m. and child support enforcement agency at 11:30 a.m.

Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

