• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners are scheduled to receive updates from Ron Cereghin, county maintenance supervisor, at 10 a.m.; Senior Services Director Amy Francis at 10:30; and the county's wastewater operations supervisor, Brad Fritch, at 11 a.m.

Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday and discuss the Auglaize River sewer system at 1 p.m.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments