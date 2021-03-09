• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m.

A third public hearing to consider a rate landfill rate change for Johns Manville is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. before holding a bid opening on Hicksville's downtown revitalization projects at 11 a.m. and receiving an update from Jacob Huner, liaison with the Ohio Secretary of State's Office, at 11:30 a.m.

Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments