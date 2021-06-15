• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to receive updates from the county's maintenance supervisor, Ron Cereghin, at 10 a.m. as well as Amy Francis, the county's senior services director at 10:30 a.m. before opening bids at 11 a.m. for Hicksville's downtown revitalization project at 11 a.m.

Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.

