Defiance County commissioners have four agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners will meet with Engineer Warren Schlatter for an update at 10 a.m., receive a presentation from the Ability Center of Greater Toledo at 10:30 a.m., discuss legal matters with the county prosecutor's office at 11:30 a.m. and consider proposed county sewer rates and regulations at 2:30 p.m.
