• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have two agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to discuss the Mark Center solar project with Jenny Nicholas of Candela Renewables at 10 a.m. before receiving an update from Amy Francis, the county's senior services agency director, at 10:30 a.m.

Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

