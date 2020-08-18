• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have two agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners will receive an update from Defiance County Senior Services Director Amy Francis at 10 a.m. before discussing solar energy with Taylor Christian of the Land and Liberty Coalition at 10:30 a.m.

Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

