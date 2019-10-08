• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

They are scheduled to receive updates from Bruce Clevenger and Teresa Johnson of the OSU Extension Office at 10 a.m., county maintenance supervisor Ron Cereghin at 10:30 a.m. and Rob Giesige of the Four County ADAMhs board at 1 p.m.

Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

