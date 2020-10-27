• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have two agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners are scheduled to receive updates from Ron Cereghin, county maintenance supervisor, at 10:30 a.m. and Brad Fritch, county wastewater operations supervisor at 11 a.m.

Commissioners also will hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

