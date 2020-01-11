• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have four agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners also plan to receive updates from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m., Treasurer Vickie Myers at 11 a.m. and the county prosecutor's office at 11:30 a.m. before discussing approval of Defiance County's active transportation plan with Emma Kirkpatrick of Maumee Valley Planning Organization at 1 p.m.

