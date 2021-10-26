• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have four agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to receive updates from Kevin Hancock of the county soil and water office at 10 a.m., Tim Frederick of the Defiance County Historical Society at 10:30 a.m. and Jerry Sanders of the county fair board at 11 a.m. before discussing proposed county sewer rate increases at 1 p.m.

Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

