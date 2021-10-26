• Defiance County
Commissioners agenda:
Defiance County commissioners have four agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners plan to receive updates from Kevin Hancock of the county soil and water office at 10 a.m., Tim Frederick of the Defiance County Historical Society at 10:30 a.m. and Jerry Sanders of the county fair board at 11 a.m. before discussing proposed county sewer rate increases at 1 p.m.
Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.