Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners will not meet Monday due to the Columbus Day holiday.

Their next meeting is a study session scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, while four agenda items are set for their Thursday meeting which will begin with general session at 9 a.m.

Commissioners plan to receive updates from senior services Director Amy Francis at 10 a.m., Treasurer Vickie Myers at 10:30 a.m., Dog Warden Randy Vogel at 11 a.m. and child support agency Director Connie Bostelman at 11:30 a.m.

