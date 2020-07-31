• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have four items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to receive updates from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m., Maumee Valley Planning Organization's Dennis Miller at 10:30 a.m., CIC Executive Director Jerry Hayes at 11 a.m. and Wastewater Operations Supervisor Brad Fritch at 11:30 a.m.

Load comments