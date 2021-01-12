• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to meet with Taylor Christian of Land and Liberty Coalition at 9 a.m. to discuss the benefits of solar energy before meeting with Auditor Jill Little and Treasurer Vickie Myers at 10 a.m. to consider debt refinancing.

Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

