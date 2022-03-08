• Defiance County
Commissioners agenda:
Defiance County commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begun at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners plan to receive updates from the county's maintenance supervisor, Ron Cereghin, at 10 a.m. before discussing the MARCS tower project at 10:30 a.m. with Matt Hanenkrath, E911 supervisor, and a disc golf course project with Jay Hanson at 11 a.m.
