* Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have five agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to receive updates from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m. and CIC Director Erika Willitzer at 10:30 a.m. before discussing budget matters with veterans service commission members at 11 a.m., receiving a legal update from the county prosecutor's office at 11:30 a.m. and holding the annual audit entrance conference with Julian & Grube at 2:30 p.m.

