• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have several agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m.

Following an update from Judge Jeff Strausbaugh to start the meeting, commissioners will discuss foster care and indigent defense with him at 9:30 a.m. before meeting with Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m., convening in general session at 10:30 a.m., holding a bid opening on the Stuckman lateral drainage project at 11 a.m. and attending an audit exit conference at 1 p.m.

