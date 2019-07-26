• Defiance County
Commissioners agenda:
Defiance County commissioners have several agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m.
Following an update from Judge Jeff Strausbaugh to start the meeting, commissioners will discuss foster care and indigent defense with him at 9:30 a.m. before meeting with Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m., convening in general session at 10:30 a.m., holding a bid opening on the Stuckman lateral drainage project at 11 a.m. and attending an audit exit conference at 1 p.m.
