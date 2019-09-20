• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Commissioners have four agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m.

Ohio 1st District Sen. Rob McColley of Napoleon will open the meeting by providing commissioners with a legislative update.

General session will follow at 9:30 a.m. before commissioners receive updates from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m., CIC Executive Director Jerry Hayes at 10:30 a.m. and the county prosecutor's office at 11:30 a.m.

