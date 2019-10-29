• Defiance Counrty

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to receive updates from county EMA coordinator Julie Rittenhouse at 10 a.m. and wastewater operations supervisor Greg Reinhart at 10:30 a.m. before discussing a 2019 inspection with apiary inspector Jamie Walters at 11 a.m.

