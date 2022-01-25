• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to receive updates from Kevin Hancock of the county's soil and water office at 10 a.m.; county wastewater operations Supervisor Brad Fritch at 11 a.m.; and Julie Voll, Defiance County Family and Child First coordinator, at 11:30 a.m.

Commissioners also are scheduled to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

