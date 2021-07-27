• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have two agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting.

Landowner Galen Locher will discuss a nuisance property in Lake Christy Meadows with commissioners at 10 a.m. before they hold the second quarter investment advisory meeting at 10:30 a.m. General session is set for 11 a.m.

Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

