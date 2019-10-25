• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general discussion.

Commissioners plan to receive updates from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m. before discussing software with Auditor Jill Little at 10:30 a.m. and IT services with Bill Brandt of CIS at 11 a.m.

