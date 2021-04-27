• Defiance County
Commissioners agenda:
Defiance County commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners plan to discuss hunting on county property at 10 a.m. before receiving updates from Rob Geisige of the Four County ADAMhs Board at 10:30 a.m. and Sheriff Doug Engel at 11 a.m.
Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.