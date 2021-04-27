• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to discuss hunting on county property at 10 a.m. before receiving updates from Rob Geisige of the Four County ADAMhs Board at 10:30 a.m. and Sheriff Doug Engel at 11 a.m.

Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments