• Defiance County
Commissioners agenda:
Defiance County commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin with general session at 9 a.m. in the Hicksville Village Council room.
Commissioners will hold a second public hearing at 10 a.m. on repealing access management regulations, conduct the annual snow plow inspection at about 11 a.m. at the county highway garage and return to their Defiance offices to discuss a network upgrade with Cheryl Bostelman and Dave Gobrogge of Ridgeville Telephone at 1:30 p.m.
Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday before viewing at 9:30 a.m. portions of two streets in Brunersburg (Third and Market) requested for vacation and hosting a public hearing on the matter at 11 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.