• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin with general session at 9 a.m. in the Hicksville Village Council room.

Commissioners will hold a second public hearing at 10 a.m. on repealing access management regulations, conduct the annual snow plow inspection at about 11 a.m. at the county highway garage and return to their Defiance offices to discuss a network upgrade with Cheryl Bostelman and Dave Gobrogge of Ridgeville Telephone at 1:30 p.m.

Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday before viewing at 9:30 a.m. portions of two streets in Brunersburg (Third and Market) requested for vacation and hosting a public hearing on the matter at 11 a.m.

