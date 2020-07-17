• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to receive an update from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m., discuss the DeGryse Ditch project with Mike Boff of the soil and water office at 10:30 a.m. and receive an update from CIC Executive Director Jerry Hayes at 11 a.m.

Load comments