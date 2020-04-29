• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have two agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting, which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to open bids on 2020 winter salt at 10 a.m. and receive an update from the county prosecutor's office at 11:30 a.m.

Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

