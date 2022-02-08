• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to receive updates from the county's maintenance supervisor, Ron Cereghin, at 10 a.m. before meeting with Deb Guilford, interim DD board director, at 10:30 a.m. and metropolitan parks board members at 11 a.m.

Commissioners also plan to hold a special session beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday to meet with contractors to discuss repairs and updates to an express sewer line.

