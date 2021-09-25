• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have four agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to hold bid openings on separate soil and water conservation office ditch projects at 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. before discussing vehicles with Sheriff Doug Engel at 11:30 a.m.

