• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have five agenda items scheduled for their Monday meting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to receive updates from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m., Treasurer Vickie Myers at 10:30 a.m., CIC Director Jerry Hayes at 11 a.m. and the county prosecutor's office at 11:30 a.m. before discussing the 2021 budget with Erin Clady of the county veterans affairs office at 1:30 p.m.

