• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have four agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Following updates from Engineer Warren Schlatter and Treasurer Vickie Myers at 10 a.m., commissioners plan to hold public hearings on the Colah Ditch project at 1:30 p.m. and the Verhoff South Extension at 2:30 p.m.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments