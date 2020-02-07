• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have five agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

Commissioners plan to open bids on bituminous materials and crushed aggregate at 10 a.m. before receiving updates from Public Safety Coordinator Julie Rittenhouse at 10:30 a.m., Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers at 11 a.m. and the county prosecutor's office at 11:30 a.m.

They also will discuss IT services with Bill Brandt of CIS at 1 p.m.

Commissioners are planning to hold a public session at 4 p.m. Tuesday to receive a presentation from Brian Boyle of Issue Media Group.

Load comments