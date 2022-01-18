Defiance commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners are scheduled to receive updates from Connie Bostelman, child support enforcement agency director, at 10 a.m., and Amy Francis, senior services director, at 10:30 a.m. before holding the county's fourth quarter investment advisory committee meeting at 11 a.m.

Commissioners also plan to discuss a Defiance County internet connectivity study from the firm Lit Communities at 3 p.m.

