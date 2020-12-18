• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners are scheduled to receive an update from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m. before holding a public hearing on costs to install flow meters for county wastewater customers at 10:30 a.m. and receiving an update from Jerry Hayes and Erika Willitzer of the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation at 11 a.m.

