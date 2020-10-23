Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have four agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to receive updates from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m. and OSU Extension Office officials at 10:30 a.m. before holding the third quarter county investment advisory meeting at 11 a.m. and discussing finances with Auditor Jill Little and Sheriff Doug Engel at 11:30 a.m.

