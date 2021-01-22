• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have four agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to receive updates from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m. and Connie Bostelman, director of the Defiance County Child Support Enforcement Agency, at 10:30 a.m. before holding a public hearing on community block grant funding at 11 a.m. and receiving a legal update at 11:30 a.m.

