Defiance, OH (43512)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the upper 30s. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snowfall around one inch.