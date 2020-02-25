• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have two agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to receive updates from Tim Bower, director of Defiance's Board of Developmental Disabilities at 10 a.m. before meeting with the county's maintenance supervisor, Ron Cereghin, for an update at 10:30 a.m.

Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

