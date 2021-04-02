* Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have several agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with a legislative briefing from the County Commissioners Association of Ohio.

Commissioners also plan to hold general session at 9:30 a.m., receive an update from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m., open bids on three ditch projects at 10:30 a.m. and receive a legal update from the county prosecutor's office at 11:30 a.m.

