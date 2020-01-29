• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have two agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners will hold public hearings on the CDBG and CHIP programs at 10 a.m. before receiving an update from Julie Voll of the Defiance County Family and Children First Council at 10:30 a.m.

Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

