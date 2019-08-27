A property gift to establish a new Defiance County children’s foster home was accepted by county commissioners on a split vote Monday.
Commissioners voted 2-1 during their regular session to accept the gift from donors who wished to remain anonymous. The building is located on Evansport Road.
After some modifications, the structure will be used to house up to five foster children, as well as five other kids belonging to the family which will occupy the home. Foster homes provide temporary residence for children removed by authorities from their parents’ care for a variety of reasons.
Commissioners Ryan Mack and Mick Pocratsky voted to accept the gift, while Commissioner Gary Plotts said no, citing concerns about the structure’s layout.
“I don’t think it meets the needs we have right now,” Plotts said in an interview Monday, adding that he did “like the idea,” however. “The accommodations, I don’t think, were what we were looking for — the layout of the place.”
But Mack said “I think it is a great opportunity for the county, and will help for generations to come. It’s, unfortunately, needed in our community. ... I’m just very thankful they were willing to give it to us and the community.”
He described the donors as “amazing people with great, giving hearts.”
Defiance County Juvenile and Probate Judge Jeff Strausbaugh joined Corey Walker and Amy Simonis of the Defiance Paulding Consolidated Job and Family Services office in meeting with commissioners about the matter Monday. (Job and family services agencies provide funds through the county and state to operate foster homes.)
During an interview Monday, Strausbaugh thanked the donors for their “very generous gesture for something that is desperately needed for Defiance County.”
He added that “the need for foster homes — especially in the immediate placing of children — just seems to be continuing, and at times increasing. The availability of foster homes has become more difficult over time. We have had to remove kids from homes and place them in facilities that are sometimes a distant ways from here.”
According to Strausbaugh, the donors also have offered $25,000 “to furnish and equip the facility as we see fit.”
He said costs to outfit the building may run from $50,000-$70,000, but $30,000 of that may be needed to run water and sewer to the property. At present, the property has a well and septic system, so water/sewer service is an option, Strausbaugh said.
He indicated that costs above the $25,000 could be covered with state money.
In another matter Monday, commissioners opened bids on the cement stabilization project planned on two streets in separate townships.
Bids were received from a single contractor (Tenmile Creek Excavating, Detroit, Mich.) three different proposals (A, B and C).
Cement stabilization work includes churning up an old road surface, laying down a new base with the material and finishing it with a final layer. The method is cheaper than a complete road rebuild.
A bid of $91,280 was offered for remaking on Haymaker Drive — a private, undeveloped road providing access to a number of properties south of Bowman Road in Defiance Township — while the company’s quote for slightly different work there is $94,420.
The third proposal is for work on Lakeshore and Leisure Shores drives in Christi Meadows Subdivision. Tenmile Creek Excavating submitted a bid of $135,425 for this job.
Property owners along both streets petitioned commissioners for the improvements. The cost will be assessed to landowners’ property taxes.
In other business Monday, county dog warden Randy Vogel provided his regular update, noting an increase in the reporting of dog bites. He said eight were reported last month.
