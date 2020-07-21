Independent colleges in Ohio are set to receive a share of additional CARES Act money from the state of Ohio. On July 13, the Ohio Controlling Board approved $53.8 million to be made available to help these institutions comply with new COVID-19 safety standards. This is separate from the previous round of the CARES Act money which was meant to aid college students.
Defiance College will receive significant financial support for COVID-19-related expenses. This additional CARES Act funding will be distributed based on an already-created formula per institution and weighted 60% for residential campuses, 20% for Pell, and some additional percentages for part-time students at community colleges. Periodic COVID-19 expense reporting will be required.
Defiance College, like other area schools and businesses, has incurred additional expenditures to put protective measures in place. Examples include: plexiglass barriers installed around reception desks, physical distancing markers and posters, and additional cleaning of all buildings and offices, to name a few.
The college also has implemented a number of safety protocols as the start of the fall semester nears. Students, faculty and staff are required to do daily health checks, which include reporting temperatures and any COVID-19 symptoms. Everyone who visits campus is asked to wear a face mask or face shield. Faculty and staff are required to wear face masks or face shields while interacting with individuals in their offices or classrooms. Students will be expected to wear a face mask in the classroom. For a full list of campus safety protocols, visit www.defiance.edu/covid19fall.
