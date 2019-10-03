“115 Years of Support and Service — A Special Tribute to The Women’s Commission of Defiance College” will be on display in the Women’s Commission Gallery from Oct. 11-Nov. 15. This will be the third annual DC archives special collection exhibit.
The exhibit, presented by lead librarian and coordinator of metadata and archives Barb Sedlock and assistant professor of design Beverly Fanning, will highlight the organization’s longstanding commitment and dedication to the college.
The public is invited to attend an opening reception in the gallery on Oct. 12 at 4 p.m., proceeding the homecoming football game.
The exhibit is free and open to the public. Gallery hours during the school year are from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. The Women’s Commission Gallery is located on the DC campus off Sessions Street. Enter using the interior door, accessible through Dana Hall or the Art Center. Gallery inquiries may be sent to Fanning at wcg@defiance.edu.
The mission of the Women’s Commission Gallery is to serve the college by enriching student life and cultivating knowledge and understanding of the arts. Founded in 1971 by the Defiance Women’s Commission, the dedicated venue hosts a wide array of academic and community programs, events, and exhibitions throughout the year. Exhibitions include works by local, regional, and national artists, as well as DC students and faculty.
