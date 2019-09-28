Defiance College will celebrate 2019 homecoming activities Oct. 11-12 with reunions, award presentations and an alumni dinner.
For those who arrive to Defiance early, there will be a homecoming pre-party at Fricker’s on Oct. 10 beginning at 7 p.m.
On Oct. 11, the alumni awards dinner begins at 5 p.m. in the Weaner Center with awards presented at 7:15 p.m.
The Alumni Citation for Academic Excellence will be presented to Holli Seabury, Churubusco, Ind., class of 1997 and 1998. Alumni Achievement Award recipients are Lynn Alexander, Bloomfield Hills, Mich., class of 1973; and Royce Henderson, Colorado Springs, Colo., class of 1975. Marin Plant, Defiance, class of 1973; and Rev. Steve Bauerle, Waterville, class of 1978, will receive the Schauffler Legacy Award.
Oct. 12 events kick off with the annual Alumni Varsity D breakfast to honor 2019 Hall of Fame inductees and Coaches of the Year. Hall of Fame inductees include James Beaverson, Bowling Green, class of 1990 and 2003; Douglas Huffman, Celina, class of 1968; Juanita Osby, Suffolk, Va., class of 1984; John Smith, Corydon, class of 1995; and the 1969 football team.
Following breakfast, honorees will have their photo taken with their engraved bricks placed in the Hall of Fame walkway by the stadium. Honorees will receive their plaques during the football halftime program. Coaches of the Year for the 2018-19 season are Joe Frank, Archbold, class of 1983; Jerry Keifer, Delta, class of 1988; Seth Newlove, Findlay, class of 2000; and Doug Rakes, Sherwood, class of 2009.
Coronation of this year’s homecoming queen and king and their court will take place at 1 p.m. prior to the Yellow Jackets football game with Hanover College. Before the game, all are welcome to a Yellow Jacket tailgate at the stadium.
The baseball alumni reunion, 1969 football team reception, class of 1969 golden reunion, and TKE dinner are all scheduled on Oct. 12. An archive exhibit will be available to browse in the Women’s Commission Gallery with a reception at 4 p.m.
For a full list of homecoming events and registration information, visit the Defiance College alumni website at www.defiance.edu/alumni.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.