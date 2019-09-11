Selected works by author/illustrator Daniel Kirk will be on display in the Women’s Commission Gallery at Defiance College, Monday through Sept. 29.
Titled “World of Stories,” the exhibit will feature illustrations and character drawings from Kirk’s books. Kirk grew up in Columbus, and graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in education. After a few years of teaching art and photography, he moved to New York to be an illustrator. To date, he has authored and illustrated more than 40 books.
Defiance College will host an author talk and reception Sept. 19, with the talk in Schomburg Auditorium at 6 p.m., followed by the reception at 7 p.m. in the art gallery. Light food and beverages will be provided by sponsors of Storybook Adventure.
Kirk was selected as children’s author for the 6th annual Storybook Adventure Sept. 21, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the DC campus.
“I am proud to be able to contribute to the Storybook Adventure program in Defiance,” said Kirk. “I am looking forward to meeting the adults and children whose enthusiasm for books and reading make my job as an author and illustrator so rewarding.”
The family-friendly event will feature an author meet-and-greet, puppet performances by Mazza Museum, crafts, games and more. For more information on Kirk, visit danielkirk.com.
All events are free and open to the public.
Gallery hours during the school year are from 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Friday, and Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The Women’s Commission Gallery is located on the DC campus off Sessions Street. Visitors are asked to enter using the interior door, accessible through Dana Hall or the Art Center.
Gallery inquiries may be sent to gallery director and assistant professor of design, Beverly Fanning, at wcg@defiance.edu. For more information regarding the Storybook Adventure, visit facebook.com/storybookadventure.
“You don’t need to be a child to appreciate the magic and wonder of illustrative stories,” said Fanning. “The exhibit highlights Kirk’s ability to combine humor and adventure with pictures that lead the reader into another world.”
The mission of the Women’s Commission Gallery is to serve Defiance College by enriching student life and cultivating knowledge and understanding of the arts. Founded in 1971 by the Defiance Women’s Commission, the dedicated venue hosts a wide array of academic and community programs, events and exhibitions throughout the year.
Exhibitions include works by local, regional, and national artists, as well as Defiance College students and faculty.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.