Defiance College’s social work students have been working with local businesses and franchises to hold its popular “Empty Bowls” fundraiser to benefit the PATH Center at the Knights of Columbus again.
This year the 23rd annual fundraiser will take place on Thursday, March 30 from 4-7 p.m. and will go back to “normal” with it being held at the Knights of Columbus instead of a drive-up fundraiser like last year.
Alumni Brandon Knott of “It’s Knott Pottery” will be making the bowls for this year’s event. The handcrafted bowls will cost $15 at the event and a free-will donation will be taken for the soups. Live music from alumni Nate Hicks will also be provided at the event.
A variety of soups, chili, bread, salad, dessert and many beverages will be offered.
All proceeds and leftover food from the event will be donated to the PATH Center. The goal for this year is to raise as much money as possible for the cause.
Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission operates the PATH (Partnership Assistance to the Homeless) Center, a soup kitchen/drop-in center, at 1939 E. Second St. in Defiance.” According to the NOCAC website, the program serves “homeless persons, those with severe mental disabilities, or those who have food or nutritional needs, but all are welcome.”
Meals are served at noon, Monday through Friday.
NOCAC Executive Director Angie Franklin explained the purpose of the fundraiser, and noted that homeless programs and the soup kitchen doesn’t “have a set budget for food and equipment and supplies. So the kindness and generosity of the community and groups within it are extremely important to us to be able to have the flexibility to be able to purchase items that maybe don’t come in as regular donations.”
Franklin expressed the importance of the relationship between the college and the PATH center.
“Even beyond the monetary fundraising and the donations that we receive, not only does that provide a monetary donation to the PATH Center that has really become a regular part of our program budgeting to provide services,” she said. “But the donations of soup, bread and desserts — whatever isn’t used that evening — if there is a surplus that also comes back to the center ... .”
The Defiance College Junior Social Work students expressed their gratitude for all the donations from local businesses for making this years’ event possible. Monetary donations can be made online at defiance.edu/emptybowls23.
