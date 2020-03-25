In an effort to remain proactive, Defiance College has decided to suspend face-to-face instruction for the remainder of the spring academic semester.
“Defiance College is open — it just looks and feels different not to be enjoying the student enthusiasm on campus, as well as the in-person conversation with our faculty and staff colleagues,” commented Defiance College President Dr. Richanne Mankey. “In this unprecedented time, we are all dealing with concerns that we have never faced before. Because social distancing is deemed by our governor and state health director to be prudent in order to slow spread of the virus, we are heeding the guidance so that we can all stay well. It is an adjustment for everyone, especially students and faculty who are used to being together in their classrooms. We look forward to celebrating with you when togetherness is again a healthy thing to do.”
Online learning at Defiance College has been fully operational since March 18. The faculty went through training to ensure that their online teaching presents students with the same high-quality education they would receive in-person. Students are being taught in a virtual classroom. This helps maintain, as much as possible, a normal learning environment. Maintaining a strong academic environment is still at the forefront. Student academic support services remain open and are now delivered online. Writing consultations, math tutoring, and supplemental instruction have also moved online.
“While we pride ourselves on our face-to-face learning experiences, faculty and students are working together during this challenge to continue our learning and relationships,” said vice president for academic affairs Dr. Agnes Caldwell. “While we are disappointed that the school year is ending this way, we look forward to having our commencement to celebrate our seniors at a later date; we are planning for next fall’s incoming class, and looking at launching another year of McMaster community-based research projects.”
Recognizing the hard work of students is very important. Therefore, at this time, Defiance College is planning to have commencement; however, due to the COVID-19 situation, it will be postponed. Unfortunately, all other regularly scheduled, in-person events that would normally be scheduled are cancelled. This includes the McMaster Symposium and the Academic Colloquium. Additionally, spring semester athletic events have been cancelled by a HCAC conference decision.
The college will continue to function during normal business hours. While most offices are working remotely, they are available to assist as needed. The same phone numbers and email addresses may be used to reach departments or individual faculty and staff members. Since there is only an extremely limited number of faculty, staff, and students on campus, nearly all of the campus buildings are closed to the public at this time.
